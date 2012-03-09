Google Play News

In this article, we will be looking at some movie apps which are available on the Google Play store. These apps are essential for avid moviegoers and people who would like to read reviews for a movie before they go watch it.

1. IMDb

This is the app to have for everything you ever need to know with regard to movies. Be it ratings, screenshots, trailers, casts, show timings or anything else, you will definitely find it on this app for your android smart phone. All of this information, available to you at the touch of a button (or if you have a touch screen phone, a screen). This application also gives you the ability to purchase movies from amazon.com through the app itself. IMDb is one of the best movie review app available in the Google play store. Download IMDB app

2. Movies by Flixster

Flixster is another community for rating movies. This is among one of the top apps for movie reviews, showtimes and movie trailers. Along with that you will also be able to get Rotten Tomatoes reviews. You can also integrate your Facebook account to see what your friends are watching, and their views on movies. Download Flixster app

3. CineTrailer Movie

This is a very handy little app that gives you access to a lot of trailers from around the world. They have options of viewing the newest trailers for movies currently playing in cinemas as well as an option to view trailers for movies which are going to be released soon. The reason I like this app so much is because it also has the unique option of letting you know which movies have been released on home video. They also offer some additional free videos with any interesting details on the movies. An ideal app to have for movie buffs. Download CineTrailer Movie app.

There are many other movie review apps that are available on the play store but none on them can match up to these three apps for quality and quantity. You do not need to look any further for movie reviews.